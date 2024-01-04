Reolink Year in Review 2023
CPU gets overheating using Reolink client v8.14.2Customer service suggested to try v8.8.5, same ting happens, can't keep app running.Using Realtemp app to monitor CPU and set threshold to 100 degrees and after a while the Realtemp sounds an alarm indicating overheating.
@gerald-laganiere_70786400346274 What is the processor of your PC and how many cameras are being shown at the same time? And do you have other background programs? You can check this through t he taskman.
