Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi, as the t*tle states, one of the cameras in the front door is slightly viewing the neighbors home so we have blocked off at least 80% of the motion detection area leaving a slim area right by our front door so there should be no way there is any motion detected in the other area. However, we still get alerts for areas we have blocked.Both NVR and Camera are at the latest firmware, this is getting to be a little annoying to say the least. Any suggestions is appreciated.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!