Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I had to misspell everything because of your horrible "search from t*tle bar" feature. Good job.We have two remote sites. One is on a private fiber connection, the other is a Comcast modem.The app (v8.14.2) run just fine then the Comcast modem site goes offline after a long period of time. The video disappears and is replaced with a "play" triangle b**ton. When I close the app to restart the client, I get this error:Then I close this window, restart the app, and it works fine for another long period of time.Additionally, this site has poor internet.
@user_759542896279702_759542896279702 The other side of the client closed the connection and client was unable to re-establish connection. Ensure you have a good bb connection.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!