Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello,I have six RLC-842A cameras that will not zoom in.I've reset the cameras and tried a second NVR (RLN36) and they will not zoom in.I select the PTZ option then I adjust the zoom and focus, both reset to 0.Help needed.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!