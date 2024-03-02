Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.43 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello everyone,I just purchased the trackmix wifi model and cant find patrol mode for it. I found earlier topics about the patrol mode missing, but could it be added with a software upgrade?
@user_797298437054680_797298437054680 Only tracking is available on the TrackMix.
@joseph_1979 That very weird and dumb. Trackmix already has everything for the patrol mode, except a [censored]on on the app. It is already possible to set preset points for the camera, but you cant set it to move between these point on different time intervals?!?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!