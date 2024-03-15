Reolink Year in Review 2023
Hey guys!Exciting news! New firmware v3.4.0.295_24013 is now available for Wi-Fi NVR with hardware version NVR_NNT3NA58W_E and NVR_NNT3NA58W_U, packed with a mul[censored]ude of exciting new features!Download now: https://reolink.club/WiFiNVRFW-COMWhat's New● Support Time Lapse.● Support setting up Interframe Space and Bitrate Mode for cameras.● Support upgrading firmware via the Reolink Client for those cameras added to the NVR.● Add Motion Mark.● Introduce Privacy Mask, Object Size, and Non-Detection Zone adjustment based on the resolution of the camera.● Support network configuration management for Wi-Fi cameras on the Wi-Fi NVR, enabling connection to either the 5GHz or 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.● Allow NVR to extend connectivity to external routers or repeaters for managing camera connections.● Support setting up Night Mode Focus Enhancement for the camera RLC-823A-16X.● Support setting up Bining Mode for 12MP cameras (only for certain models).● Support setting up spotlight mode and HDR for cameras like CX410.● Optimize the thumbnail pictures of Horizontal Tracking Range.● Optimize the TrackMix series and the model RLC-81MA when working with the NVR.● Support importing HTTPS certificate for the NVR via the Reolink Client.● Add the "+" symbol in the NVR virtual keyboard.● Update web client.● Optimize the interface and interaction.We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback!
@reolinkshayla A great step in the right direction for those with a Wi-Fi NVRA question asked elsewhere too, is the client update option enabling auto update or just option to download the file off the website and update?
