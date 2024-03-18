Reolink Year in Review 2023
I can install both systems, naturally Wi-Fi would be easier. What is real operating range/distance for Wi-Fi cameras? I ask this because I tried a well-known Wi-Fi system last year that couldn't hold link when camera was outside home about 40ft away.thanks
@pa-woodchuck_802982477914301 You will need outdoor access points to support Wi-Fi cameras at a longer distance. Also, you need decent outdoor access points to handle the load. Something with some good horsepower, a good chipset. I prefer wired cameras for long term use and future proofing your setup.
Agree. A wired connection is better in a number of ways, provided that it is convenient to install the Ethernet cable. "outside home about 40ft away" raises some flags.
To clarify cameras would be counted on outside of home... so distance to NVR is 40ft max. Plan is to go wiredThat said need suggestion which system to purchase especially offering good video resolution to ID person...If I need to extend PoE network cable, what the cable spec and can I make my own. I made cables in the pastPoENVRbest camera choicesplease list product numbersthanks
@pa-woodchuck_802982477914301 Battery cams are better than no cams at all, but wired low voltage wifi cams are better. They both need a good wifi signal outside to be reliable. The distance they can operate depends on your wifi system. Reolink cams can record to SD card inside without an NVR but having an NVR is better. POE wired cams are the best if you can install the cables. If you buy cameras and NVR in a bundle together they are cheaper. But you only get one model cam. It's better to buy an NVR and the cams separately so you can buy different model cams to fit specific field of view you are looking for, maybe a PTZ cam or Reolink's new low light cam CX410 or wide angle view like the Duo series with 180 degrees view, do you want cams with spotlights for color night vision or just IR black/white at night, etc. 8MP and 12MP have the best resolution. Home consumer security cams can ID faces depending on the distance, the cam model, if it's day or night. At night cams cannot ID faces nearly as well due to lack of light.Reolink makes several NVR models, you can read their specs, how many cams they support, how much HDD storage they have. Reolink has an 8 channel NVR if you don't plan on using more than 8 cams. Reolink's newest model is the 36, supports 36 cams, lots of HDD storage, but it does not have built in POE or HDD, you have to buy your own POE switch and HDD drives.You could read the first post on Reolink Reddit, lots of info about Reolink cams including cam specs charts, see below link. You could also watch YouTube channel LifeHackster who reviews Reolink cams, you'll get an idea how they perform, how to install and use the app. Take your time, do some research before you buy so you know better what you are getting.https://www.reddit.com/r/reolinkcam/comments/133vod7/welcome_to_the_official_reolink_subreddit_please/?rdt=43409
