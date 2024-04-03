Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hey y'all!Exciting news ahead! We've just unveiled our Q2 2024 Product Roadmap, and it's packed with some incredible goodies you won't want to miss out on!From PoE and WiFi to dual-lens, vandal-proof, PTZ, ColorX, battery doorbells, and NVR kits, there's something for every security need and preference. ️Get notified when they're available:https://reolink.club/Q2Roadmap-COMGet a Sneak Peek at the Star New Arrivals：1. Reolink Video Doorbell Battery - Smart 2K Battery Doorbell with ChimeFinally, the much-anticipated Battery Video Doorbell is coming soon! Enjoy crisp 2K 4MP Super HD resolution, a head-to-toe view with a 1:1 aspect ratio, and the flexibility of battery or mains power.2. CX810 - ColorX 4K 8MP PoE Camera with True Full-Color Night VisionWe're thrilled to see ColorX being so well-received and widely used. And we heard your voice about higher resolution to enhance full-color night vision. So here comes the CX810 with 4K & HDR!3. E1 Outdoor CX - ColorX 2K 4MP Auto Tracking Camera with Dual-Band Wi-FiMeet the newest member of our E1 Outdoor family – now with ColorX tech! Experience full-color nighttime footage as vivid as daytime, without any extra lights. And with Auto Tracking too? Stay tuned for the magic!4. Reolink Duo 3V PoE - 16MP UHD Dual-Lens PoE Dome Camera with 180° PanoramaRemember when we introduced the Duo 3 PoE? Well, the next one in the 16MP series is on its way! It's the 16MP IK10 Dome dual-lens cam with motion track!5. E1 Outdoor SE PoE - Smart 4K PTZ PoE Camera with Auto TrackingWe will launch the Special Edition of the E1 Outdoor PoE. In contrast to the E1 Outdoor PoE, which features zoom and 6500K white light, the E1 Outdoor SE PoE comes with a fixed lens and 3000K warm light.6. RLC-823S1W - 4K Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 PTZ Camera with 360° ProtectionWith its 8MP resolution requiring high bitrates and ample wireless bandwidth, the Wi-Fi 6 protocol is perfectly suited to meet users' needs. Also, can you guess what the name of the product means?7. RLK12-800WV4 - 4K Security Kit with Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6This NVR kit includes the WiFi 6 NVR RLN12W and four 4K Vandal-Proof Dome Cameras, the V800W. With support for up to 12 channels & 2TB HDD, this kit ensures comprehensive coverage for your security needs.Which new product are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts and questions about these new products!
@reolinkshayla They are all excellent products. I have one question though. Do the new E1 ODs have the same gear mechanism as the previous models? Thanks.
@reolinkshayla Will the Video Doorbell Battery have WiFi or will it require an Ethernet connection? I would love to see a doorbell with with WiFi for exterior entrance locations that cannot be wired with Ethernet.
