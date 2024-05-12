Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Hi, someone has tested this new version? Works good or not?Kindly Regards
@mamymam2013_465350299701478 There isn't any changes other than adding text to show compliance with UK PSTI requirements. I am running the .7 and didn't notice any enhancement or improvements.
I updated to .7 from .6 and nothing has broken afaict.
