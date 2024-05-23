Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hey everyone,Reolink App V4.45 is here!Note: The APP adopts a grayscale release strategy, so the update time will differ in different regions. Simply put, it might take a bit of time to appear in your app store.What's new:● Compatible with Reolink Home HubWe're excited to see the first batch of Home Hub users share their experiences with the new app!●Upgraded Motion Track FeaturePreviously, we introduced the Motion Track feature in email notifications. Now, you can also generate the Motion Track directly from the Playback. Currently compatible with the Duo 3 PoE, with plans to expand to more devices soon.● Bug Fixes & User Experience ImprovementsGot questions or feedback? Share with us!
Hi @reolinkshayla,Please can you tell me if you fixed the stuttering issues for Android 8.0 users using the app in this new version. This is not yet available in my region yet hence my question. I raised this issue before Christmas with your support team, provided numerous video clips and conducted numerous tests to help them diagnose the issue. The fault was found which was as soon as you increased the frame rate above 4 (yes 4!) on fluent / low quality, the audio would stutter making it impossible to hear what the person is saying at the door. The talk back function was not impacted. This is the same for the Clear / High stream channel aswell. Changing the resolution or bit rate has no effect. It's specifically the frame rate which is the problem. This points to a codec / software issue and I have been asking your technical support team for 5 months now to fix this issue.This issue has stopped me in my tracks in purchasing a suite of reolink cameras for which I cannot progress until I know that this issue has been resolved. Please can you reply to me with what I hope is some positive news that mentions that this fix has been rolled out.I have been waiting very patiently for a resolution on this issue and so I would be grateful for your prompt response on this.Thanks
Very much appreciated. Can't wait to try it. I hope it fixes the tablet size issue. The last update did not.Can you please provide a direct link to the apk file or update the link on the website? Thank you.
@reocam_448003255267488 There are sites which host this new client. Just do a search for 'Reolink Android client old versions'. I have been using it for weeks now and so far no particular issues (based on the features I normally use).
The new app works really well on my Mac mini M2. I am very impressed at how quickly it launches and starts showing all the feeds - wish the desktop app were anything like as good as this is. The only issue is that I did manage somehow to get the window to rotate as if it was running on a phone and I had rotated it. The way I got it back to the correct orientation was to choose the smaller window size in Settings... for the app, then when it relaunched it was the correct orientation again.
