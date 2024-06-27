Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Good day everyone!We're more than happy to see your active participation in the Share Your Reolink Story Giveaway! It's been a great pleasure reading your sincere suggestions and heartfelt stories, knowing that Reolink has become part of your life. Overwhelmed by your passion, we decide to expand the winner list to 9 members!Winners from all our social media platforms are: ● Hearfelt Story Awards: Rob Mac, Brent Misenko, u/Jos_Jen, u/vertigomitch● Lucky Number Awards: Rodger Winch, Dirk Lee● Popularity Award: Renaud De Letter● Participation Award: Levi Walz, Matthew GettoCongratulations to all of you!We can't wait to start the next journey with you! Discover more 15th #Reoversary surprises at: https://reolink.club/15thReoversary-CMYour continuous love and support are deeply appreciated. Cheers!
@reolink-daisy Congrats to all the winners!
@big_ted Nice to see people participating and sharing their experience. The one who did the list of features provided a roadmap to Reolink for the next 5 years. This is what most of us are looking for.
