Hi…I have 4 Reolink RLC-520A which are connected via POE. Everything works great. When I am on the home network I can access the cameras via the app without any problems. However, when I am out I can sometimes only access 2-3 of the 4 cameras. Usually it is always the same camera. The app always say "device not connected". As soon as I am back on the home network these cameras are shown as "connected" again and I can access them without any problems. It is interesting that when I am out and I still get motion notifications from the cameras that are not connected. So what is the problem? Does anyone have any ideas?
@dave_wat Using the Windows client, log on camera and go to network/advance and check that UID is enabled. If this is enabled, are you having this issue when you try to see them all or individually? I guess you don't have any fw rules or using VLANs.
When the Reolink app is remote from the local LAN, the camera can be found only through the Reolink cloud by the camera UID. Could you check that the app has all cameras defined by UID (and not by IP address)?
@crimp-on_62210811129 Hi…how can I check this?The UID is shown in all 4 cameras in the app.
@dave_wat_ Just as illustrated below.
