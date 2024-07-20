Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
The PC client has been updated to V8.16.8. I havent seen a list of changes but will post here if I find them.Once again ive passed feedback on that a changelog be included in any update notification so can decide if a worthy risk updating.
@big_ted Not yet available on their Download Center. It shall include the latest (eg HUB) and any near future releases.Access denied : https://home-cdn.reolink.us/files/client/electron-release/reolink_setup_8.16.8.exe
@joseph_1979 Windows Client 8.15.7 does not detect a new version.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!