The latest version of our app has been released, packed with improvements for Home Hub, Doorbell, two-way talk and more. Check out the detailed changelog: https://www.facebook.com/groups/reolink/posts/1534847167415821/Note: The app follows a grayscale release strategy, so the update time may vary in different regions.Update or download it now on Google Play or the Apple Store.
