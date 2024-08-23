Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Learn More
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Learn More
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Happy Friday everyone!The firmware for TrackMix WiFi and TrackMix PoE has been updated with the following improvements:● Integrated updates from other branches, adding support for ONVIF audio commands (two-way audio via RTSP).● Improved 2.4G wall penetration and overall WiFi performance.● Enhanced recording functionality.● Fixed other known bugs.Update your firmware now: https://reolink.club/DownloadCenter-Com6If you find any problems, please let us know in the comments, or PM me with your device info and screenshots/videos of the problem.
@reolink-daisy Kindly go through our comments in thread https://community.reolink.com/topic/14545/trackmix-wifi
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!