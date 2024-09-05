Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Hey Mac users!We know you've been anxiously awaiting an update to the Mac client, and we've been working closely with our development team to deliver it. The latest version is now available for online updates via the client and application. It'll be released to the Download Center later this week, and the App Store version should be available in about a week. We'll keep this post updated with any new information about the launch.Now, let’s dive into the key changes:1. Added Motion Mark Feature: People/cars/pets are highlighted in a box when getting detected.2. NVR Improvements: Supports multi-channel preview and playback. NVR (v3.4) can now play 16MP videos.3. Remote Device Sharing: Added remote device sharing for Home Hub, battery doorbells, and other devices.4. Hub Integration: Home Hubs can be connected now.5. Fixed other bugs.Note: If the Mac client prompts you to upgrade but you don’t update immediately or the update fails, the prompt won’t appear again. However, you can upgrade online by clicking Menu Bar > About Reolink > Update. You can also refer to: https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004582103-How-to-Find-out-the-Version-of-Reolink-Client-New-Client/ Got more questions? Ask us in the comments.
