16MP Ultra-clear clarityReolink Duo 3 WiFi stands out offering groundbreaking 16MP UHD clarity with its two 4K image sensors. It allows for capturing fine details and provides more explicit images and better identification of subjects or objects within the surveillance area. Seamless 180° CoverageThanks to the advanced image stitching technology, the Duo 3 WiFi delivers a 180° ultrawide view with no blind spots. This dual-lens camera seamlessly merges two images into one with virtually minimal distortion, ensuring complete coverage of home or business.Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for Ultimate ConnectivityDuo 3 WiFi features Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for a stable and reliable connection, supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies for faster speeds and broader coverage.Get the Full Story in One PictureWith Motion Track, Duo 3 WiFi can summarize 15 seconds of motion events into a single image, perfect for understanding recent activity faster than ever. All with real-time notifications for people, animals, and cars.
@reolink-oskar fantastic addition to the lineup
@reolink-oskar It's nice but I still say that the vertical FOV of 55 degrees is rather low. In actual fact it may be less than this value. My personal opinion.I presume that the reset button is included on the camera and not part of the cables.
