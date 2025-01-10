Reolink updates
Rectangular privacy mask shape is not sufficent. Best option would be a polygon with 4 corners that you could freely adjust. I have tried to work around this by drawing smaller rectangular boxes close to each other to form a more complicated form, but there is a limitation of 4! masks you can apply, so this method does not help either.
@user_906941376667876_906941376667876 Or better irregular shape. Submit your request to support on support @ reolink . com
OMG. Thanks for commenting on this "feature". All these years, my RLC cameras have supported an unlimited number of non-detection zones. (literally, no limit) The major problem was drawing them. This new "always rectangular" feature, while more convenient in a sense, is totally different. (I, also, find a limit of 4 zones ridiculous.)The RLC-1224A cameras I installed in December allow an unlimited number of non-detection zones, but the RLC-821WA that I installed today allows only 4 of those rectangles.Geez.
@crimp-on_62210811129 Indeed. I have asked for more non-detection zones based on irregular shape each of which should have distinct detection objects, schedules, email and push notifications. This is ALL software driven by a a state machine. This is a piece of cake. How many complex applications I did.
