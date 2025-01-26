Reolink updates
When will there be a firmare update available on the Reolink website for the Reolink videodoorbell D340P? This is not the "video doorbell POE" that firmware is not working. Support told me thet the D340 is another model.
@smiles_891607800037615 In the app or client, check the Hardware No. use that on the firmware download page. If in doubt, email support: support @ reolink.com
@smiles_891607800037615 You bought this cam from 3rd party and so better to email support citing your hw build and fw version. For sure I saw someone updated this to DB_566128M5MP_P.3215_2404072241.D340P.OV05A10.5MP.REOLINK. Email them on support @ reolink . com
