@chopstix You should get a CX810 or perhaps asking to test out the CX820 which is still not yet available. I have the Argus 4 Pro and during the night the view is quite colourful. The street lighting is adequate.You have some reflection from the wall.
@joseph_1979 the front of the house is dark. Very little street lighting. Yes, the flood light is causing the image wash. There is no option to move the light and quite frankly, the camera is in about the best position for the coverage I need. It doesn't bother me too much. The IR is off in this video. With the IR is on, the wash reduces greatly and the image is fairly good. I forgot to turn it back on after I disabled the Christmas lighting. It's fabulous during the day. I'll check out the CX cameras. Thank you!
Super awesome footage dude!
@kimchigun Thanks man!
