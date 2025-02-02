Reolink updates
Hi - I have an Argus 3 Ultra, connected to the Reolink Home Hub.On the Android App or Windows Client - I do not have any option to manage the SD Card on the Argus 3U. However if I insert a formatted SD card into the Argus camera, it does record to it.How can I enable encryption for recordings to the SD Card (that is on the camera)? The Home Hub allows encryption for its own SD card.This question also applies to the Battery Video Doorbell, but I have not yet inserted a SD card into it to test yet.Although having the Home Hub means there is no more need to record locally - what I would like to know is how the situation is managed if there is a temporary WiFi failure. Will it upload the videos when the WiFi is reconnected?Thank you
@weiliang_905921904210101 the Argus 3 Ultra does not support encryption to its SD card. For encrypted recordings, you must use their cloud service or the Home Hub as you are currently doing.
@chopstix So far Reolink introduced file encryption on Home Hub, Home Hub Pro, Altas Pt and Altas PT Plus. Reolink stated that it will deploy this encryption to its products (maybe recent releases plus new ones).Unfortunately if WIFI is lost or the HHP is switched off and there are recordings on the cameras SD, the HHP will not synchronised the video clips. User has to delete camera and access it in standalone. There have been a lot of requests from customers to allow them to access the cameras directly and hope they are working on it. Personally this should have been available from the day the HHP has been released.
