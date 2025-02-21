Reolink updates
So all my cameras are connected via cable directly to my NVR and that is how I access them. Recently I upgraded the software on the NVR and I see a new field that I never saw before. For each camera there appears to be a password setting. It's located at ...settings-camera-general-set passwordIt has a little question mark thing you can hover over with an explanation and it says "For telecomunications security, the camera is secured with the password provided by the NVR. To access the camera via Reolink App/Client, please create your own password."So my question is ... for security reasons, do we have to set a password for each camera? I mean my cameras are connected to the NVR so my assumption is that they cannot be reached individually via the inter net or even my local LAN. You would have to connect to the NVR to access them so the NVR password would be needed. Am I correct?
@reocam_448003255267488 If connecting to a DVR during initial setup, the DVR will assign the camera a password. The password setting is for stand-alone use of the camera.
