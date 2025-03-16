Reolink updates
Why are there no online firmware updates available for the Reolink so called " offline" versions D340P and D340W? I am getting tired to contact everytime support to ask if there is a firmware update availble. Reolink self mentioned it is very important to stay up to date for security reasons. It is an offical Reolink camera so i think updates should be available online an not through support!
@smiles_891607800037615 This is the doorbell. Go and check at their Download Center. Just check your hw version.
Open the Download Firmware web page at reolink.com(slash)download-centerClick on the blue prompt "choose your device from the list +"Doorbell models are listed by name (not by model number).Use the Reolink App or Client to determine which specific hardware version you have and select it from the Drop-Down menu.Good Luck.
