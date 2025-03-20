Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
We’ve noticed some users experiencing issues with motion detection notifications not working properly. Don’t worry—we’re here to help! Below is a step-by-step guide to troubleshoot and resolve notification-related problems. Let’s dive in:Enable Motion DetectionFirst, ensure your device is detecting motion. Verify this by checking for:
Check Push Notification SettingsA. Phone System Settings:
B. In-App Settings:
Ensure WAN AccessConfirm you can access the app remotely (e.g., on cellular data or another Wi-Fi). If issues persist, share your device’s UID for our team to review: How to Find the UID of Your Cameras and NVRsRe-Add Your DeviceSometimes, removing and re-adding the camera/NVR in the app resolves glitches.Update Firmware & AppA. Firmware: Always use the latest version for optimal performance.Reolink Firmware Update GuideB. App: Update to the newest version and share the version number with us.How to Install/Update Reolink App on iPhone | How to Install/Update Reolink App on Android PhoneReinstall the Reolink AppUninstall and reinstall the app. Important: Save your camera’s UID, username, and password first!Reboot Devices & RouterRestart your router and cameras. For stubborn issues, reset the router (not just reboot).Restore/Reset the CameraIf all else fails, restore or hard reset the device:How to Restore Reolink Products | How to Hard Reset Device by Pressing the Reset ButtonIf you have tried all the above solutions and are still the same, please contact the Reolink Support team.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!