Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hi all,I am so sorry, I am sure that I am being really dopey here, but when I used the camera during our last holiday I was able to use the app to see LIVE footage, but nothing that had been recorded and stored. What am I doing wrong please? From the menu I can click on my camera (and when I buy a second one, I am sure once linked that will show in the list too), but when I look at the Cloud tab and click on both Cloud Storage and SIM Service it says "Failed to obtain configuration information" - I can't find anything about this in the little operational instruction booklet, what have I missed out on doing or done wrong please?!Thank you SO much,Cathy
Is there an SD card in the camera? I do not have the E1 Pro, but do have an E1 Outdoor. Both the Reolink 'app' and the Reolink Windows Client allow me to play back recordings from the SD card.that I placed in the camera when installing it. In addition, I use the FTP feature to send recordings to an FTP server (in case "something happens" to the actual camera.)
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!