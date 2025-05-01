Reolink updates
Learn More
Meet Reolink at IFA 2024!
Learn More
Reolink Q&A
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I'd like to have my devices only accessible trough my VPN (e.g. Tailscale) and it would be super helpful to have them directly available as nodes in the VPN.Can you add support for direct to NVR / HomeHub or even Camera VPN connectivity? It shouldn't add much load on the device and would significantly increase my privacy.
@lafunamor I don't recall any vendor doing this. You need to setup a vpn server at home and use a vpn client to access all your devices at home.
@lafunamor I will add that VPN capability DOES add a bit over overhead as the connection is encrypted.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!