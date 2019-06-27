Reolink updates
I'm trying to set up my RLC-420 camera to record pictures and videos to my NAS. I have everything set up in FTP, but when a video is recorded, the files all show a length of 00:00:00, and when I play them, they look corrupted - blocks of random colors as opposed to any footage. If I go to the Reolink client software on my computer and click record video, the videos are all fine. For whatever reason, just the motion detection videos are messed up. The image captures are fine, though. Any ideas?Thanks!
Could you please take the screenshot of this post and send an email to support@reolink.com? Our support team will check it for you soon. Thanks.
I had also submitted the issue to support. I discovered another layer to the issue. The files will play just fine with VLC player, but in Splayer and Windows Media Player, the files appear corrupted. However, the files from manually recorded videos play just fine in all players.
Your observation is correct. Recordings saved using FTP and "Download" are rejected by Windows Media Player. I use VLC and 5KPlayer, which both are able to process the recordings. My guess is that using the "Record" option during playback means that the Windows Client program is creating the video file. So, recordings made by a Windows program are acceptable to Media Player. Recordings made on the Reolink camera (a version of Linux) are not.
That's interesting. Thanks for the explanation. I didn't even think about the fact that the camera was using Linux and the client software on my computer was using Windows. I'm just glad that there's a simple workaround, though this seems like something Reolink might want to address or at least make clear in their reference materials so that anyone else running into this problem knows what to do to watch the FTP videos.
I had sent a support request, and they asked me to email them an FTP file, which I did. They were able to open it in Windows Media Player without issue. I wonder if the version of Windows is relevant. At this point, since I can watch the videos with VLC player, I am not really worried about this issue anymore, but it is an interesting curiosity that I'd like to understand.
Did this ever get addressed? It is annoying that I can't use Windows Media Player in my .NET application to show videos and not being able to see length and duration. Videos from other Linux based cameras are fine.
@user_804138170065073_804138170065073 Still there. Email support on support @ reolink . com
