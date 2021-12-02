Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Updated 2021/12/02:Hi everyone, for the firmware for IP Cameras with Hardware IPC_51516M, you can find the firmware on our download center according to your camera model and the hardware version now, Download Center – Reolink If you can't find the firmware of your model, you can try to get help from our support team. Please submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.Original postThe latest firmware for IP cameras with hardware IPC-51516M is now available on our site. In this update, we have removed the Flash player requirement on web browser & added an SD card 24/7 recording feature.Click the link to check out more details on this update and upgrade your cameras now.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004398063-10-31-2020-Firmware-for-Reolink-IP-Cameras-IPC-51516M-
When will there be any valid firmware available for RLC-423/IPC-51516M?Even older FW version can't be found on the website. There is something here but that's IPC_3816M
hiWe are still testing the firmware for RLC-423 with hardware 51516M and we will release it as soon as possible. Please don't worry. You may submit a request to our support team support@reolink.com to see whether they have the beta version for you first.
Related, but not exact. Do you guys still plan on releasing new firmware updates for the C1-Pros? They are IPC_51316 and I'm sitting on 6 of these that haven't seen a firmware update since 06/19 ??
Could you please contact the support team support@reolink.com to see if they can find a firmware for you? Please also attach the screenshot of the system information of your cameras when you submit a request.
Will the HTML5 firmware upgrade be available for the RLC-411S with IPC_3816M at some point in the future ? Current firmware version is v2.0.0.843_17071106Thanks George
We are sorry that we don't have this firmware for IPC_3816M cameras. You can connect the camera via Reolink client or Reolink app.
Any chance of a client for Linux operating systems, like Ubuntu , Fedora or Mint ?Many users not on Windows or Apple. Thanks George
It's not on the schedule yet. But we will forward your request to the R&D department to see if it can be achieved in the future.
I have already asked in RLC-423 (5MP) firmware thread. But better twice, because Flash EOL is really around the corner:
Will there be a firmware with html5 support before EOL of Flash?For other models I see already releases ”12/11/2020 Firmware for Reolink IP Cameras (IPC_51316M)”with changelog ”1. Added the new web terminal that supports HTML5 player, which mainly solved the Flash expiring problem.”
The firmware for the RLC-520 is not valid.There is also no pak/paks file inside of the zipfile.
If you cannot upgrade your camera successfully, please contact our support team at support@reolink.com. Our support team will help you solve the problem.
So does this mean I can now continuously record (not just motion clips) to the SD card on my RLC-410-5MP?
Updated 2021/12/02:All the PoE camera with the latest firmware supports continuous recording now. You can find the firmware on our download center according to your camera model and the hardware version now, Download Center – ReolinkIf you can't find the firmware of your model, you can try to get help from our support team. Please submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.Original postPlease make sure that the hardware version of your camera complies with the new firmware. After upgrading this firmware, you can use the continuous recording function. https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/900004398063-10-31-2020-Firmware-for-Reolink-IP-Cameras-IPC-51516M-
Is this firmware, or something newer, still available for the IPC_51516M5M hardware?Trying to access the link gives me an error that I don't have permission.
@family You can go to our download center to find the firmware according to your camera model and hardware version, https://reolink.com/us/download-center/.Note: You can click the firmware version block, then you will see the firmware list.
@cynthia_124785627824270 Hello Cynthia, unfortunately there is only one firmware onthe website you mentioned and it is also wrong and defective. I wrote more details in another topic. Please refer:https://community.reolink.com/topic/2627/warning-of-firmware-upgrade-of-the-rlc410wWhy don't you publish the current firmware that is preinstalled on the cameras This: v3.0.0.389_21062202 / build 21062202 and NOT: as v3.0.0.136_20121102 / build 20121102 Regards Birdy
@birdyhouse_478197318279416 Hello Birdy, thank you for the feedback. Please submit a request here, https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new, and ask our team to send you the latest firmware for your camera.
Hello everyone, I have 4 IPC-51516M cameras, and I have a problem: one of these cameras occasionally turns off, and I have to reset it to its factory settings to reactivate it. I've updated the firmware for both the NVR and the cameras, but the issue still persists. Do you have any solutions to suggest?
