Hi all,I have 3 RLC-410W WiFi IP cameras and have connected 2 of them outside. They work reasonably well but my biggest complaint is that the bullet design makes it easy for spiders to create webs. Firstly there's the overhang (probably intended to block sunlight). And the central portion of the front face has a circular ring that slightly protrudes from the face, providing surfaces for spiders to anchor a web to.The height of at least one of the cameras is far too high for me to reach to clean it. I could re-mount it at a lower height but would need two cameras in place of the one to capture the full width of the area of interest. Besides, even with the camera at a more manageable height, it's an ongoing nuisance to clean and it does me no good to have a security camera that can be foiled by a web during a potentially critical moment when I'm not aware of its presence. At the time that I purchased the cameras, bullet designs were the only WiFi IP models available. I see now that there is the Lumus, which looks like a potentially better design to avoid spider webs.I've tried using a product called Spider-Ex but it's completely useless at deterring spiders. I only see 3 options going forward:1. Figure out how to prevent spiders from anchoring onto the front of the cameras. 2. Sell my RLC-410W cameras and try the Lumus.3. Sell my RLC-410W cameras and try a dome-shaped (or Lumus-shape-like) camera from a different manufacturer.Does anyone have any suggestions for either of those 3 options?Best regards,Cris
I forgot to add:Has anyone tried using the Lumus outdoors, and if so, can anyone confirm whether they had any spider webs and over what period of usage?
@ctorti_267759104970915 never had issues with spiders with lumas fantastic for detecting motion with no false alarms (rain snow)would like to see lumas with 4K only negative for me alarm trigger also great for intruders after dark
Hi, there. I haven't got this issue before. Since you mentioned that the camera is placed high, you can see if there is any long broom that can help you reach the lens of the camera and then clean the webs. But I think maybe the shape of the Lumus may help stop the spiders to create webs. Lumus doesn't have the place for the spiders to create the web. You can order one to have a try to see if Lumus can help solve this issue. broom.png
USE LAVENDER OIL AND SPIDERS WILL RUN AWAYALSO LEMON OIL WORKSRESEARCH ITLET ME KNOW
What worries me about this thread is that no-one, including Keymaster, is aware of products such as SpiderX.spider.png
Thank for your writting. That idea is great. But I'm sure not everyone can do it.
I suffer from spider intrusions regularly and have tried all the potions available on the market to help repel them, but within days (sometimes minutes and hours) they are back practising their acrobatics and tight rope walking creating massive white blobs on my monitor!Having tried various potions, I tried a couple of things that seemed to eradicate spiders by 95% for 2-4 weeks.....
I spray it on the top of the camera housing and back mount. My cameras are wall mounted and slightly pitched down. For obvious reasons, spiders avoid it. Like most things, after time and weathering, it wears off and the good old bright white blob walking back and forth on the screen reminds me to go and spray again! (just a liberal coating, not dripping!).I probably won't win any environmental awards....but it works! Tip of the day.... When applying, hold a bit of scrunched up kitchen roll over the front (lens area) to avoid any wandering spray getting on it, otherwise a 30 second operation becomes 10 minutes trying to remove the smears!
Obviously, most will NOT desire to disable the IR... ... it's the 'tiny' spider family that "bugs" me most. However, the IR at night is an attraction for such critters and their prey. There is also a small amount of heat generated. Logic is simple... if bugs don't come, spiders won't build. This WON'T eliminate the spider issue, but has helped on my outdoor weathercams... I generally only use the IR if precipitation is expected, and have far fewer 'tiny spider' issues. It doesn't seem to matter about the bigger 'orb' spiders... they'll build anywhere that bugs fly into and they can get anchors.... heh... using supplemental IR away from the camera several feet may help, but I'm not necessarily going to experiment with my money on that. but for security installations, might be something to think about.
Solved the spider problem by turning off camera IR illumination and installing separate IR illuminators a few feet away from camerasPrefer the 940nm invisible IR over visible 850nm LED lights.. be advised 940nm IR illuminators have 50% less range than 850nm illuminators..Separate IR lighting cuts down on movement false alarms from bugs, dust, snow, or rain reflecting camera IR illumination too..
@bitteroldmann_504481637408946 Two things I have noticed. 1) The newer cameras do not seem to attract spiders like my older ones for some reason. The RL823 I have will also burn the hell out of you with the IR. I found this out the hard way and I suspect the bugs dont like it. 2) I also have automated lights around my home. I have all 60watt equivalent LEDs in the exterior fixtures that are connected to dimming. When an exterior door is opened they go to full brightness for five minutes and then back to 10% after. I also had some invidible fences setup but I hadnt quite figured out the keyframes withing with Blue Iris and homeseer so they are turned off. By having external visible LED bulbs on my house I feel it deters people from walking up and hanging out. The spiders also tend to like those better. I just have to powerwash the house every year.
If possible, try to adjust the placement of your cameras so that they are not directly facing areas where spiders tend to build webs. This might mean positioning them differently or installing them at a slightly different angle.
@mariah9xx_574141635289319 For your feedback, I will record them and forward to the product team for consideration. Thank you!
It can indeed be frustrating when spiders create webs around your security cameras, impacting their effectiveness. Schedule regular cleaning and maintenance for your cameras. This can involve checking for webs and removing them, as well as inspecting the camera lenses for any dirt or debris that may affect the image quality.
