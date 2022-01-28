Reolink Year in Review 2023
Pictures in push notifications are supported by both Android and Apple (iOS 10). This would be very helpful.https://developer.android .com/reference/android/app/Notification.BigPictureStyle https://developer.apple .com/videos/play/wwdc2017/817/https://developer.apple .com/notifications/
@aaron Hi Aaron, thank you for the suggestion. We plan to add thumbnails to push notifications in a future update. Stay tuned!
@reolink-lorenz Do you have a timeline for this update?
This would make push notifications useful - as it is, by the time you see it and open the app, you've got no idea what was seen, and would have to go hunt through recordings for that timestamp.I don't use Push Notifications with Reolink due to this missing feature.
Have pictures to push notifications been added yet?
@wgarigen_650802416795708 So far this is available for KEEN Ranger PT and Reolink Video Doorbell WiFi models and one has to have a cloud account. Reolink should work on this and provide this feature at least on all the new models.
This feature request is two years old and still there are no notifications with snapshots.Since the camera already highlights objects / people with boxes, it should be easy to crop the image and send only the detected object.
