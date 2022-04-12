Reolink Year in Review 2023
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Anyone had issues connecting to their NVR after updating to the latest firmware (v2.0.0.4725_1724_20120700) for the RLN8-410 ( H3MB02 )?It works within my network.Outside the network it fails to connect. There are no port blocks, nothing changed on the router.I also have a stand-alone Reolink camera which is still working.I have checked the settings, rebooted the NVR, re-installed the app, removed and re-added the NVR using UID.Any thoughts?
@john_520498202652923 For this camera issue, it may need our support team for further check. You can submit a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support.
@john_520498202652923 Did you get your issue fixed? I am looking at the latest firmware update and noticed that the NVR RLN8-410 (H3MB02) appears to be no longer supported in firmware updates.Is this now the case?
My system RLN8-410 was working on 11-06-2022 when I as at home (and has been since new without a problem) before I left. Now on holiday and it won't connect to NVR is there anything that I can do remotely. Could it be that its updated automatically. I have tried everything I can think of but must be missing something. any ideas ?
@811965_422259297169594 Do you connect your NVR via the UID? If the NVR and camera are not in LAN, you may need to input the UID of the NVR and connect it again.
@reolink-fiona thank you for your reply. (Message connection failed. Click to try again) As I had said previously that when i left my house everything was working fine and has been since day 1. I just won't connect and i have tried all sorts - I have seen people say about NVR software update. could that be he cause my problem. I wont be home until 3rd July 2022 so may have to wait till then and do a reset & update. When I Reset will I get a new UID ? would it help if you if you knew my UID. - just found extra info from July 2021 installation photo RLN8-410 Build no. 21030825 hardware Ver N3MB01 - Thanks Mike
I have had this same issue for a long time now. did you ever get this resolved? I wonder if trying to downgrade firmware will work?
Your post is advantageous. tiny fishingI'm grateful for it.
If you look at system info above the QR code there is a switch which permits the device to be accessed via the app/client on a WAN using the UID. Switch this on and see how you go. I have recently updated my N2MB02 to firmware 3.0.0.116_21020218 dated march 2023 at which time I lost access to the NVR on my APP when using cellular data.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!