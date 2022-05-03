Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
Smart 5MP Reolink Video Doorbell with Chime is now open for trial! Two versions available: PoE version & Wi-Fi Wired version. Know more details and apply via: https://bit.ly/3F855zo Finally! Hurry up, guys!
@reolink-fiona have dry contact for Open the lock of gate? On most houses have a automatic lock on front gate Thanks
@reolink-fiona I think I'm too late....
Horray! Lots of people waiting/wanting this.
Whatever features it has, some will likely complain. Does it have X-ray vision like Superman? Can it read license plates from six blocks away? Can it zoom in and count the fleas on a dog walking by? Can it examine fingerprints when someone rings the bell? Will it work with every brand app on the planet? Will it lock/unlock every door in the house? LOL.
Eagerly waiting for this!
Huzzah! now maybe I have something to replace this old Dahua doorbell intercom system that I just can't seem to do much with, and POE too !!Be interested to see how the push notifications go
Veeeeeery nice . A small chance to get it even earlier. So application form sent
Do you have a sneak peek of the app software UI?Will the UI have a [censored]on to send triggers to smart Home SW to open door relays?
@cwleth_495534361215110 The APP UI isn't completed now. For the smart home, it only supports the live view.
@reolink-fiona what is the plan for the UI? is the plan to develop a new version doorbell with dry contacts that can be triggered by the app just like the manual lights on function? (this would be best) or through the smart home communications?
I am hoping this is better then the Google Gen 2, Being in Canada a door bell that does not work past -19 is pretty weak. Very excited to try this
Does it take a DNA sample of the person pushing the doorbell [censored]on?
Interested in trying the doorbell!
I understand it won't be running on battery as an option ? (I don't have power where the doorbell is)
@seb_526812765704330 We have a plan to produce a battery one. But it is not released on the first version of the doorbell.
Finally, what took it so long? When do we expect a release date?
@ghazzy_266657455886578 It will be released in the second half of this year. This is caused by the production and logistic delay now. Thank you for your support!
Finaly a good doorbell
Look forward to switching to this from Ring
Well better luck next time .Hope the tests will go well and quickly so the doorbell can be released as soon as possible...
To late would be really glad if I can still join the trial? thanks Reolink!
Since the chime is included, does that mean that the doorbell can't ring the actual existing house chime? I'll be buying the PoE version. Would love it if the doorbell can be powered and have camera data via PoE, but still allow me to attach the normal doorbell wires to activate the actual house chime.
@nyresidencyplanning_520347154579678 It doesn't support the third-party chime now. For the doorbell, it supports the following power supply.
@reolink-fiona - please let us know when the doorbell will support an existing standard AC 12V-24V chime in many if not most US homes. I am all in on getting a doorbell from reolink, but will be waiting until version 2 assuming it has existing chime support. I hope it is on the roadmap as that is a must have feature for me or I will have to sadly consider options I guess.
Does it have ONVIF support?
@ph13 Yes, it supports ONVIF.
Will the Wifi version connect and store footage in my Reolink NVR?
@kadin_499142835880146 Both the PoE and Wifi versions can store on the NVR.
Does the PoE version have a pigtail or just an RJ45 socket at the rear?
does it work with Synology Surveillance station
@martycam_287664058826995 The doorbell supports ONVIF. So it can work with the Synology.
