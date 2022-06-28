Reolink Q2 Product Roadmap
I have problems with my RLC-510W cameras reconnecting after a power and internet outage. I have to go to the cameras with a cable and plug it in to make a connection and instruct the camera again which wifi network it should connect to. Please test your cameras with a power loss to the camera and DSL router at the same time, and then the internet returning about three miniutes after the router restarts. A common problem in rural areas like here is that the power goes off for just a second and comes back on. It causes everything to restart including modems but the internet doesn't come back for about three minutes after the router and wifi restart. What is the problem with your cameras that they can't connect to the last network they were connected to? This has happened multiple times. I have other brands of cameras and I've never had to connect to them with a cable and tell them a second time which wifi network to use. They have had many, many power and internet outages and they always reconnect to the wifi without a problem. I don't believe your cameras are always trying to reconnect to the last wifi network they used.
@email_525317533946102 Hi Steve, thank you for your feedback. I will tell your feedback to our wifi camera teams. We will strengthen the wifi test. Because the network issue is very complicated and needs to be compatible with different networks, we need time to work it better. If you encounter any problem, you can contact our support team for help.
@email_525317533946102 is your DSL router broadcasting 2.5Ghz and 5Ghz signals either together or separate?if they are joined together some devices wont auto reconnect and separating the 2 networks can resolve this issue.Im using the RLC-510w and live in a rural area where always get power and internet outages. I have never had a reconnect issue since ive separated my wifi networks on any reolink camera or other devices.
I also have problems with the model RLC-523WA, that the WiFi does not re-establish connection after a power outage (storm). Now I have to remove the camera from the 5 meters high wall in order to connect it to the network cable. Very inconvenient for a camera of this value.
Yes, same here. I have to drive to the location with a ladder and a router and extension cord if I don't want to remove the camera and take it down to fix it. Recently, I plugged in a cable just long enough to reach it from the ground so I don't need a ladder, and I bought a USB-C to ethernet adapter so I can plug my phone directly into the camera's RJ45 jack to reset it with my phone's internet.
