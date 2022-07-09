Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hello, here is my review of the Reolink TrackMix PoE camera:Apparence :Its size makes the camera rather discreet compared to other models.The fixing of the camera is however made of plastic whereas on the RLC-823A it was made of aluminum, which is less qualitative.Two-way audio:Its two-way audio allows you to listen and speak to anyone in range of the camera, however there may be a small lag if you are outside your home network.Alarm :The camera has an alarm that activates automatically upon detection or you can activate it manually if you wish. This is not too strong but still allows to warn the close neighborhood especially at night.Infrared Night Vision:The TrackMix has two infrared LEDs that allow it to see up to more or less 15m at night.
@philippe Great review!
Thanks for the great review and sharing your videos and pictures. Very helpful to see actual real life usage of the duel view. Could you make a night time duel view? I mainly use my cameras for nighttime critters that enter my yard and would like to see a nighttime video of a dual zoom with regular view.https://reolink.com/us/product/reolink-trackmix-poe/#specificationsDo you know what is meant by "6X hybrid zoom". Not sure what that means, is it a mixture of optical and digital zoom capabilities?
@john_350143387672724 Hello, I uploaded a video of my dog's detection with only night vision, and no sorry i don't know what he calls hybrid zoom.
Can you download the wide angle and telephoto views separately as independent videos or are they always combine together into one video? So, I’m asking if there are different download options.
@john_350143387672724 In the APP, it can show both views or separate views. It can only download the two separate views (wide lens and telephoto lens's).
Where can I buy one of these in the UK, can’t find them anywhere
@user_606513747275903_606513747275903bad time simulator The TrackMix camera delivers exceptional tracking capabilities during daytime conditions. Its silent automatic tracking and zoom enable continuous focus on the target even over very large areas. However, nighttime performance is constrained - the TrackMix is limited to a maximum viewing distance of approximately 15 meters in low light.In summary: TrackMix excels at daytime tracking across long distancesAutomatic silent tracking and zoom keep target in frameBut low light hampers its nighttime tracking rangeMax viewing distance is about 15 meters in dark conditions=>> I find TrackMix quite suitable for my family.
@user_606513747275903_606513747275903 I recently received a support email. As of 12/1/22, the mobile app and Windows desktop software no longer permit access to the secondary stream when the device is connected to an NVR. They can be viewed locally on the NVR or remotely via a browser, however the latter does not appear to support PIP. When you switch the "track" stream, the date and time are reset, thus you have to re-search for the same video on the "track" stream after seeing the wide angle to figure out what you want to view the alternate surveillance stream on. Exceptionally awkward.
Hello Philippe,Thanks for the review !In "alarm" mode, the camera can also light on the white led ? ( Like the 823A ?).Have a nice day
@user_616036874551369_616036874551369 Hello, yes it is possible. And I find the TrackMix much better than the RLC-823A
Just got an email from support. As of 12/1/22 you cannot view the alternate stream via the app or the windows program when it is hooked up to an NVR. You can view them directly at the NVR itself, or through a browser connected to the NVR, but from what I see you can't see PIP in the browser. Also, you're viewing the wide angle to figure out what you want to view the alternate surveillance stream on and then you switch the "track" stream and it resets date, etc. so you have to go searching for the same video on the "track" stream again. VERY cumbersome.They say they are working on the software, but currently this seems like a major shortcoming. At least it is recording the alternate stream, just you gotta go on a fishing expedition twice to find what you want.
@travis_361399438438552 Also detection logic on the PTZ's needs a lot of work when you have any type of road with traffic that you want to ignore. We have a warehouse on a busy highway and we set up a monitor point that puts the road at the top of the monitor position and we ignore any zones at hte top of the image where the road is. The problem is it detects movement and pans to that (sometimes legit and sometimes not) and now that it's off it's monitor position, there's basically no ignore zone or the ignore zone is treated as if it's in it's monitor position, which leads to a lot of weird recordings and, as i said, on a busy road, it detects movement for the next hour until there's 20 seconds or whatever the return time is of dead time on the highway.Still trying to find the right settings and working with support, but 823A and now this camera, although very cool cameras, end up not being all that useful and functional because of weird detection and ignore logic.
The camera TrackMix PoE offers a comprehensive solution for power over Ethernet camera systems, combining camera tracking and PoE capabilities into a single device. With its simplified installation, centralized management, and cost-effective features, it provides an efficient and convenient solution for surveillance applications.
geometry dash
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!