There doesn't seem to be an option to pick the IPC_523128M5MP_V2 hardware when getting the 520A firmware updates
@fireguy50_460545714888938 V2 is different hardware for the RLC-520A. So the firmware on our download center doesn't fit this camera now. There is no new firmware for RLC-520A-V2 now.
@reolink-fiona How is that possible? IPC_523128M5MP_V2 v3.1.0.801_22010701 doesn't have Pet Detection, Fixed Frame Rate, etc options like v3.1.0.951_22041566. V2 shouldn't have less features than the prior version camera, how do we resolve this?
good morning. are there any updates for the rlc-520a firmware on this hardware build? IPC_523128M5MP_V2 .Just bought a bunch of them and my synology cant recognize them even though they are in the list.
@user_593090406862870_593090406862870 Hi there, you can check if you have enabled the ONVIF and RTSP port in your network setting in the Client first.Network->Advancede->Port settings
@reolink-fiona made the change on the settings. still not able to test in synology. thanks.
hello, when will the new firmware be available. if that is not foreseeable, i will send back the newly bought cameras.
@psp_219737986822379 Yes, same issue here, I have two RLC-520-A v2 models in our set-up. Still no firmware upgrade? trying to get rid of the annoying day/night switch which triggers the alarm...Could we have an update on timeline for this model please?
@user_610825237635130_610825237635130 I had the same issue with another model and once upgraded I set the alarm delay and object size and it didn't appear again. Hopefully they will release it shortly.
Is there any new feedback or statement from reolink yet? A Request at Reddit is from April 2022. Unfortunately my Amazon return window closed some days ago. I think for the next purchases its time to give other companys a chance.
@daniel If not at the download center try to email support for any releases.
Hi ReolinkIt's been a few months and there's still no new firmware for version V2?
What about new firmware version for V2 ?
Also waiting for a new firmware for RLC-520A V2
Snap - Awaiting Firmware with Pet Detection (Fingers Crossed)
I bough a couple of RLC-520A with "V2" hardware and I'm very disappointed that no firmware upgrade is available yet.It's unacceptable that newer hardware has less features than older one. Please Reaolink tell me if/when the upgrade will be available because I'm still in the "return back time window"
I have just plugged my new 520A_V2 to find this unvelievable flaw.The camera's box should say: "Be Prepared. Be dumped"I will return this unsupported camera at once, what a shame of brand. A new device and worse than the prior one...
Please provide an up to date firmware for this camera that provides rich ONVIF notifications and pet detection like your other models.
Please provide a timeframe, I have bought four 520a cameras and if they are in fact inferior to the v1 version AND will not get any updates at all, I will send it back to Amazon, with exactly this explanation.
@n-flix1_541714968891558 I contacted Reolink yesterday and im waiting to see if they send me the latest firmware update for the RLC520A V2. ill keep everyone posted as to what happens if they do indeed send me the update.P.S try contacting them thru twitter(remember they're in China 12hr ahead of EST) they sent me the update for another camera that needed updating, we'll see if they do the same for this V2 model if thee is one. let you guys know either way.
I'll contact them as well. let me know if you get any info @smoke62130_31415955357835
Any updates here, Reolink? This feels unacceptable given many of the important features are in the latest upgrade.
I'm also waiting on an update for my RLC-520A, with hardware ver. IPC_523128M5MP_V2.Why is it taking so long?
@Reolink-Fiona Any news on the RLC-520A v2 firmware please...? I just upgraded a further 6 of my cameras to this model and still no pet detection feature since months but it is available on the earlier v1. Do we have a release date...? Thanks...!
I'm also waiting for an update!
This can hardly be called V2, more like V0.5. You can't remove features and call it updated, that's a real s**t move. I used the old version and was quite happy with it. Should have known better than to assume that a new version meant better. Honest to god it's like you get 98% of the way to having a fantastic product, then you shoot yourselves in the foot. If I didnt know any better I'd say you are actively trying to make products that p**s people off.
