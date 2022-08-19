Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
TL;DR:I will explain more technical information about TrackMix in this article.--Dual lens and Dual view: With a wide lens and a telephoto lens, you can view both the full images and detailed images. --Dual tracking: There are three tracking modes including digital tracking, digital tracking first and PT tracking first. The tracking range and recommended scenes of these three tracking modes will be introduced.--Software preview and playback: Both dual-view and separate views can be shown in the APP, Client, and the NVR.Hi y’allHere comes the TrackMix! You can view both full-view and close-up images of the same event synchronously on the same screen(dual-view) with this camera. TrackMix is a 4K dual-lens PTZ camera with 6X hybrid zoom and dual tracking. Now the PoE version and wifi version are on pre-order. There will also be battery versions in the future.To help you to know more about the features of the TrackMix, I would like to explain more about the aspects of the dual lens, dual view, and dual tracking, which are also different compared to the previous Reolink PTZ cameras.
There are two lenses in TrackMix. One is a wide lens and another one is a telephoto lens. The telephoto lens will automatically show the tracking target of the wide lens in a detailed image. With the wide lens and the telephoto lens, you can view both the full images and detailed images. You can know details about the resolution, AI detection, and zoom of the TrackMix here.Video Resolution:Up to: 3840 x 2160 (8.0 megapixels) at 25 frames/secAI Detection: Person/Vehicle/AnimalThe camera will detect and track the person/vehicle/animals. Only the wide lens has the AI detection ability. You can view and track the details of the detected object within the telephoto lens.6X Hybrid ZoomTrackMix is with 6X hybrid zoom. The FOV of the wide lens includes the FOV of the telephoto lens. So the zoom factor is related to the switch of these two lenses. The relationship will be as follows.--The telephoto lens will be used when the zoom is ≥ 2.7 times.--If the tracking target is within the FOV of the telephoto lens, it can zoom from 1.0 to 6.0 times. --Once the target leaves the telephoto lens and falls into the view of the wide lens, it can zoom from 1.0 to 2.6 times.
There are three tracking modes including digital tracking, digital tracking first, and PT tracking first. I would like to introduce the tracking range and recommended scenes of these three tracking modes to you.1. Digital tracking--Track the object within the area no larger than the range of the wide lens. If the target is out of the wide lens, the camera will no longer track the target.--The telephoto lens will only show the digital zoom image of the wide lens without PT. Recommended Scene: Monitoring area≦100°and monitoring distance about 10m2. Digital tracking first--Track the object within the area of the wide-lens first--PT when it is about to reach the edge of the wide-lensRecommended Scene: Monitoring area>100°and monitoring distance about 10m3. PT tracking first--Track the object within the area of the telephoto lens first--PT when it is about to reach the edge of the area of the telephoto lensRecommended Scene: Monitoring area>100°and monitoring distance about 10m-15mYou can view some user video examples and technical explanations of these three tracking modes in u/zincer1000’s review. (Link provided at the end of the post.)The camera will automatically zoom in and out when it tracks the target. This is because when the zoom factor is too large during the tracking of the wide lens, the FOV will be too narrow, which will be easy to lose the target. Zoom in and out when tracking can determine the position of the person and zoom in a more correct way. We have optimized the logic of zooming in and out based on the feedback of the testers. Thank you so much for all your help here.
Both dual-view and separated views can be shown in the APP, Client, and NVR.APP: You can click this icon beside the camera setting icon to switch the preview mode. If you set the dual-view on the camera display page, you can preview or playback in dual-view. If you set it to a separate view, you can preview or playback the wide-lens and telephoto lenses separately.Client: You can click the “split” icon to preview two views and double-click the screen to playback in dual view.NVR: Only occupy one channel and show dual-view or separated view(Need to update the NVR firmware to show two views. Available soon.)Dual-view in full-screen view: one view in a way of Picture in Picture. (Update: only the NVR with N7MB01 and N6MB01 can view in PIP. But we will try to make the AI NVR with HV.H3MB18, N3MB01, and N2MB02 work in PIP. If so, we will update the firmware. )Updated on August 18th: The NVR with HV.H3MB18, N3MB01, N2MB02, N7MB01, N6MB01 and N5MB01 can work in PIP if you update the latest firmware version on the download center.)Dual-view in multiple views: two views. Separated view: Choose to view wide-lens or tracking images as you likeRecording: Two separated videos will be recorded on the SD card or the NVR.Would like to know more details? You can search “TrackMix” to read more user reviews on our Reddit or website community. Link to review on Community:
@reolink-fiona RioLink is a company that does not listen to their customers. They have still not added dual view on the app and all you can view is the wide view camera. For the majority, there is no point in owning this camera because the majority view and playback through the app! This is unacceptable and honestly it is pathetic. Such an easy fix for any app programmer. Garbage!
Hi there, Thanks for a great explanation. I am having a long thread with Reolink in my inbox where I am trying to figure out how to access dual view through NVR on my Client or iOS app. I updated the NVR with the latest firmware and I can see dual view on NVR monitor and apps as camera separately but not on apps as NVR channel.I can see that all examples in this post are from Wifi or PoE Camera directly (SD7-Test and not Social NVR), but how can I view and playback dual views from NVR on apps and not NVR monitor?Thanks,Vlad
@vustean_547227200921749 If you connect it to the NVR and view it in the APP/Client, it can't show two streams currently. If there is any update in the APP/Client, I will let you know. BTW, there is a workaround. You can connect the camera to the PoE switch, which is under the same router as the NVR. Then you can add the camera to the NVR and the APP/Client as a standalone camera at the same time. Then you can view two streams in the APP/Client and record the stream in the NVR HDD.
@reolink-fiona thanks for getting back. I bought Wifi version with a purpose so not sure why I would use PoE switch.With the current set-up, the camera does record a dual view to the NVR but I can view only 1 on APP/Client and both on NVR monitor but I do not have a permanent monitor installed at my NVR...Are there any plans to update the APP/Client in the nearest feature to make this available?The below statement on the feature is misleading. "--Software preview and playback: Both dual-view and separate views can be shown in the APP, Client, and the NVR."The dual-view on Wifi version can be shown in the APP, Client but only from camera standalone and so playback only from SD card and not NVR. APP, Client supports playback from NVR only for a single view at the moment. thanks
Re: TrackMix Feature Explanation: Dual ViewHello, I am facing the same issue as Vlad, who wrote here already a few months ago. I have connected the Trackmix camera via NVR, but in this case I am completely missing the dual view in the ios or macos applications. Also the replay is not working for the zoom lense. This should be enabled as soon as possible, since without this feature working I am not going to recommend the Reolink to any of my colleagues or family members (one of them is currently planning some camera solution, but since I am not making a good experience with the Trackmix now and he needs some tracking camera, I could not recommend the Reolink solution for him.). Thank you for your quick reply to my mail and also to this thread. I have updated the NVR with the latest version from the 2nd December 2022. Also all my Reolink cameras got the latest firmware - where it is really painful to do the firmware update only via NVR directly, using a flash stick, when there is such a functionality directly in the APP, but showing wrongly that there is no newer version of the firmware - what was actually wrong. I also have another tracking model of your camera, which has a optical zoom, unfortunately this camera cannot use this zoom for the tracking. It is unbelievable that you forced me to buy a TrackMix instead of updating a firmware in this higher model of camera. Then the TrackMix is not working as expected. I have 2 pieces of both tracking POE cameras and another 6 dome 8MP cameras plus a 16ch NVR from you. But am not much happy of that. Dear Reolink - YOU CAN DO IT BETTER! Thank you. Michal
I just received the Trackmix POE on Dec 11th 2022 and currently only have dual view on my NVR monitor. I am unable to view the dual view on either the Client or App. I am aware of the work around with POE switch but that defeats the purpose. Another issue that really bothers me is the camera will not auto-level nor does it allow you to angle the tilt. Mine is currently mounted on the corner of my roof but it is not level and therefore the camera displays at an angle. I have also noticed the tracking feature doesn't utilize both lenses correctly. One would assume it would zoom in on the telephoto as much as possible while tracking with the wide-angle lens. Currently when tracking the telephoto lens will zoom out to the same as the telephoto. Stupid!
@Reolink-Fiona - as others below have stated, I have the Trackmix POE cameras and despite having the latest versions of the Android app, Windows client, and NVR firmware, I am unable to view the dual lens recordings from either the Android app or the Windows client. I am also unable to view the live dual lens view in the Android app. And am unable to view the live dual lens view from the Windows client when I select the NVR (I have the 36-channel unit N5MB01 running firmware V3.0.0.211_22102136).Despite this announcement having been made 7 months ago, it appears that these features are not in fact properly launched. How do we get this working? I have 8 Trackmix POE cams and the NVR that I will have to return if I cannot use the primary feature these cameras were to offer: dual-lens wide angle and auto zoomed tracking.Thanks,Brian
@user_643544654475341_643544654475341 PoE switch workaround doesn't work for you? Even if Reolink provides a firmware fix for NVR, it is a good idea use PoE switch in the long run. By adding the NVR dependency to your cameras, you are going to face these sort of issues with future cameras as your old NVR may or may not support all the features from new cameras.
@user_643544654475341_643544654475341 To have full flexibility and make use of all the features of both the cams and the NVR, it is recommended to connect the cams through a POE switch. If you connect the cams directly to the NVR then some features are global on the NVR and would apply to all cams.
Hello,I just bought 2 camera TrackMix POE with a RLN8-410 NVR and I'm really disappointed because dual view is not possible with an NVR (this is not written anywhere !).Is it plan to have it soon or do I need to send you material back ?Thank you
@user_748022938198227_748022938198227 Check this out https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/16065559790105-How-to-View-the-Dual-Display-of-Reolink-TrackMix-Series-via-Reolink-NVRs-New-UI-/
