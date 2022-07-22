Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
I have mostly RLC-820A's, 822A's, 1212A & 520A. Can we get an extra option to have the Infrared Lights be scheduled? Not just the basic; "Auto or Off" options we currently have, it doesn't have to be a full interface controlled by the user with specific times. Just a new option: "Dusk to Dawn" setting based on the local timezones and the length of day. Every snowy winter I get mediocre reflective light from the moon, street lights and home's exterior lights. These sporadic streaks of light are not enough to illuminate the cameras view, but it does effect the Reolink daylight sensor and they won't reliably switch to Infrared mode at night. I suspect this is an issue for people who have a camera near a swimming pool or lake (the water also reflect some light from the moon, street lights & home's exterior lights). The cameras already have NTP server and our timezones are entered in the settings, is this extra infrared light setting possible?
@fireguy50_460545714888938 Do you have the threshold settings for day/night?In Auto you can adjust the sensitivity as to when it will change from day/night mode
@fireguy50 +1; being able to set IR lights on a schedule (like for spotlight) can help is several situations. For me, i'd like to set the IR lights ON only a certain time during night, like 00:00 to 5:30 AM in order to avoir the "red" LED to be seen my my neighborhood. Other situation is about insects being attracted from IR.This seems not to be a big change in firmwares, could be appreciated
Thanks for explaining the context of this request. Makes good sense to me. Reolink is not particularly fast in terms of firmware changes, so it may be a considerable time before such a feature might show up (if ever).I had a similar issue with the camera IR lights attracting insects. When they zoom very close to the camera, they appear as very large, very bright objects which trigger motion recordings. My solution was to purchase some 850nm Infra-red Illuminators. Mine came from Amazon, but they are widely available. (Search for Trendlux Illuminator. There are many similar brands. I would have posted a link, but the web site does not allow links. I mount them 6-8 ft apart from the cameras so if bugs are drawn to the light, they do not appear as bright spots to the cameras.In my case, the normal daylight/dark sensor in the illuminator works fine (I never get snow!) Your situation may require more creativity. Perhaps something along the lines of powering each light with a "Smart Plug" and setting up the smart plug app to turn the power on and off on that varying schedule. (Cover the daylight sensor so that any time power is applied the light comes on.)
I have a street light that is at the end of my driveway and it keeps my doorbell in colour mode even though night mode provides a much more clear picture in the dark. Even sliding the “Black & White and Colour Switching Threshold” all the way to the left for maximum chance to turn on night mode does nothing. I really hope Reolink makes “dusk to dawn”scheduling a feature.
@user_587833329434669_587833329434669 Send your request Reolink support.
The addition of this setting would help my case also. I have two cameras near my front door and garage door that are always in color mode due to the house lights nearby. The lights aren't in frame but they throw enough light on the daylight sensor to never allow them to switch over. Being able to time these to switch according to the local sunset/sunrise times would be perfect.
