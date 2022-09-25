Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
I have an Onvif camera (Tp-link Tapo C100) attached to my NVR RLN16-410.The camera works well, the video is saved on the nvr and i can see live and recorded videos from the NVR monitor.Why I can't see the camera trough the android app nor Windows client?App v. 4.31.0.4Client: 8.8.1
@user_611791093248039_611791093248039 Reolink Android/Ios and Windows/Mac clients are designed to manage Reolink products. To manage 3rd party cameras you need to seek other clients.
@joseph-chircop_497308027822318 Actually with reolink app I'm managing a reolink NVR that claim to be Onvif compliant. I don't want to manage settings or other camera stuff, I just want to see streams and recording of all the channels of my reolink NVR. Older reolink client and app was working also with Onvif.
Today I reinstalled an older version of Reolink Client V. 8.7.1 and my Onvif camera attached to the NVR restarted operating properly.So what is the problem? a bug in the last client release or Reolink deliberately disabled viewing NVR channels with Onvif cam?
@user_611791093248039_611791093248039 Our team would like to check this issue. Would you mind submitting a request here, Submit a request – Reolink Support? After submitting the request, you can provide me the ticket number and I will help.
@reolink-fiona Few minutes ago I have submitted a request to Reolink support titled "Reolink Client and App fail to show onvif camera stream" but I didn't get any ticket number.
I’ve the same issue with nvr rln8-410.i’m able to see my onvif camera directly a monitor connetted to nvr, but I am unable ti use the app. None connection with nvr. Are there news?
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!