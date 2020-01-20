Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
This is something which has probably been suggested before, but it is something that should be very easy to implement.I have an E1 Pro and when the camera switches between day/night modes this falsely triggers a motion detection event.The firmware should be able to prevent this by temporarily disabling motion detection events just before the camera tranistions between day/night modes and switching it back on a few seconds later.This should be a feature which can be enabled/disabled from the client applications.
Hi, thanks for your suggestion.We'd like to forward it to our senior engineer for future improvement.They will develop new firmware to fix the false alarms caused by the day-night mode change.Please feel free to let us know for any further suggestions.
This is a feature I would also like to see implemented across the board. I have several C1 Pros and an RC 410W that all provide me with false alerts when transitioning from day to night mode or night to day. Also some of the C1 Pros I have are in locations where the light during the morning causes them to transition several times before stabilizing so I get a lot of false detects. I am very interested in a fix for this!!! When do you think the 'senior engineer' will have an update for us?
Could you please send a request to https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?The support team will check if there are any updates for your cameras. Thanks!
Keymaster Cynthia.. What kind of antiquated feature request / suggestion box setup is this? It's 2020 and you don't have an easy system set up for tracking issues/tickets? It seems backwards for me to have to open a new feature request to get a status update on an existing feature request.. I feel like this is creating duplicates and more noise for you all to filter through. Please I would suggest looking into modern CM software like Gitlab or GitHub. Allowing the community to open and track issues would be better. It would allow you do track features like this: https://gitlab.com/gitlab-org/gitlab-foss/-/issues/49288I will go submit a new request
+1 to this. I'm running a RLK16-820D8-A, which is the newest system with AI, and when the cameras switch from night to day mode it triggers a motion detection event. That's absolutely ridiculous. It doesn't happen as my cameras switch from day to night mode though, only as they go from night to day. Surely motion detection can be momentarily disabled as the switch occurs. Fortunately, the RLK16-820D8-A allows me to filter notifications to only person detections, otherwise I'd still be getting notifications for every camera, every day, as they go from night to day mode.
Yes, that's because the cameras use motion detection to generates alarms. It generates an alarm by comparing the previous picture and the next picture to find the difference. So the switch from night to day mode is also a change for the camera. So this will be considered as "normal motion". You can set the camera to detect person/car only to avoid this kind of alarm.
I am still observing this issue daily. Has there ever been any progress by Reolink to eliminate these false detections?
@tomcrean May I know what's your camera model? We have upgraded the algorithm of the AI firmware. You can set up the alarm delay to filter the false alerts generated by the switch of the day/night mode. If yours is a camera with person/vehicle detection, you can download the latest firmware here, Download Center – Reolink.
@reolink-fiona I have a RLC-520A and did upgrade the firmware recently. Is there an instruction for how the alarm delay can help avoid this day/night false detection?
It's now 2023, I recently bought a Reolink Duo 2 Wifi and this exact same issue from years back still exist for this new camera model. Whenever the camera switches on the IR for night vision in the evening when it starts getting dark, the motion sensor is triggered. I have the motion sensor set to the lowest value possible (1) and have downloaded the newest firmware for the camera. The suggestion to solve the issues has for other models been to set an alarm delay, but for the Duo 2 model that can only be done for person/vehicle/pet alarms and not for the motion alarm, so it is not a viable option here. Even if that setting would exist for motion alarms, it would not be something that I would like to use as that might make the camera not record someone tampering with it.I think the obvious solution is to turn off the motion sensor right before the camera switches over to IR and turn it back on again right after, and that should be implemented for all Reolink camera models.
@glenn_glennsson I just untag 'others' from the Recording and Push Notification and have no issue at all.
I have the same problem - false alerts when switching between day and night.
I have several RLC-520 cameras (recording to a RLN8-410 NVR) and they all have this issue. Even worse they will even trigger when the cameras alter their exposure settings in response to changes in lighting. So I get motion alerts to let me know when a cloud blocks the sun and then another alert when the sun comes out from behind the cloud again. Watching the video the picture goes momentarily noisy and there is a rolling shutter sort of effect as the camera adjusts to the change in lighting.
I have the same problem. Model E1 Pro. Solution is obvious and it's in the topic of this thread:
Disable motion detection events when switching between day/night modes
Disabling the motion detection for a few second(s) during day/night mode switching could solve this issue. It cannot be so difficult to implement. It's weird it's here for almost 4 years.Workaround to disable general motion detection is not suitable for me. I want to have alarms for all motion detections, not only pets and humans. Alarm delay for general motion detection is not in settings. There is only delay for pets and humans and that does not solve the isue with general motion detection.Before buying more cameras I need to answer: Is there a plan to solve this?
