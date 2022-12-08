Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi Reolinkers!Some user has already found that we have the upgraded version of the E1 series on our website. It’s on the same product page as before. If you need to buy the AI version, please click "Add to Cart" and then choose the AI version camera. What’s new: E1: 1.Added AI function(Person & Pet detection)http://bit.ly/3Biob5cE1 Pro:1. Added AI function (Person & Pet detection)2. Added Guard Point feature.3. Added the auto tracking function.http://bit.ly/3FAz6txE1 Zoom:1. Added AI function (Person & Pet detection)2. Added Guard Point feature.3. Added the auto tracking function.4. Added an Ethernet port. http://bit.ly/3HgyCKsTell me in the comment if you have any questions.
@reolink-fiona When will the E1 Pro with Pet tracking be available in Europe?Will existing cameras get the new features? Thank You
@user_638764988989546_638764988989546 New upgraded E1 pro with Pet detection & Auto-tracking will arrive at our EU warehouse in about 1 or 2 weeks.
Will existing cameras get these feature upgrades? These all mostly software upgrades
@gediminas_634890068209777 These are the new upgraded camera with new hardware. So the existing camera doesn't support these new features.
Amazing, every time I suggest it or ask for the pet detection I get told that the E1 range can't do it and won't do it because its only 5mp .Have even said that I was sent a test firmware that had it in and was told no!
The E1 Pro link is not giving me the option when I add to cart to select the AI version of the camera. Thanks
Any plans to add poe capability to the E1 series? and will the E1 and E1 Pro support FTP and web interface with this upgraded hardware version?
hi will the e1 outdoor have pet detection update and why does the camera not auto track people up and down thanks.
@user_683165481590913_683165481590913 now I have to borrow next doors cat to try it out. But will it track wildlife?
