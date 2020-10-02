Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Something I have thought would be helpful for a while is a way to show the areas that are sensing motion. In my NVR I block parts of the screen that have movement, such as trees, but I don't want to trigger recording. It would be really useful to highlight the squares that are sensing movement, also factoring in the sensitivity setting. This would allow users to accurately configure both the sensitivity and the interesting parts of each cameras frame.It would also be useful if it was possible to turn this on in the live view as an overlay to the video stream as sometimes motion detection triggers recording but there is nothing obviously moving. I also think it would look cool in the live view, but that is secondary to the usability benefits it would provide
+1 for this feature! ( Owner of a nvr 36 + 8x RLC811A, 1x 1212A, 1x Duo 2)
@bruceda_323950257770638 This motion tagging is quite interesting and merit an evaluation...and implementation. Other brands have it.@Fiona Please forward this request to the development team.
+1 to this.
May I know what's the model of the camera you have?
My NVR is: RLN8-410-E HW H3MB16My Cameras are: RLC-410-5MPRLC-420-5MPB800
I have a RLN16-410, and cameras are RLC-820A and D800.
Thank you very much for your suggestion, we will forward to our R&D team.They'll see whether we receive similar feedback and put it into the schedule.It will take time to evaluate the request and to achieve it. You may subscribe to our emails to get the news: https://reolink.us13.list-manage.com/subscribe/post?u=c0cb1c1b65426a6d9b3609705&id=a9bc53daec.
+1 to this also.
+1. This is a real need.
Thank you for bring it up. Once we have any update, we will tell you.
+1 as on option to enable highlighting during livestream and playback.
This would be so useful, especially at setup. I can't for the life of me work out why my camera is triggering. All motion and vehicles are in the ignore area.
@rich_510665133166795 Hi there, for the motion tagging function, our team is evaluating it now. When there is any news, we will let you know.
If motion files are transferred to a PC (either Download or FTP), VLC Media Player has an option to highlight motion.(I would provide a link, but links are forbidden even though the link symbol clearly appears on the menu bar.)
I just made a new topic in the client / software tread about this! But your description is much more detailed.. just want to say that I agree and want to see this function in the future.
This would be so useful, I'm dealing with so many falls alarms and it's very difficult to identify the origin of the alarm.
Tweaking down my settings to reduce the falls alarms isn't an option. When doing this then I start missing several alarms.I bought the Reolink RLC-823A with the intention to replace my existing Netatmo Smart Outdoor Camera from Legrand and later add 4 additional Reolink's.. But for now I keep both cameras on until the Reolink firmware gets improved and provide accurate alarms.Thanks
Hi, I'm new here and this thread caught my eye. Agree, this feature would be useful. I've seen such a functionality in a freeware windows based camera software intended for dyi security projects (yawcam). Seems to me it highlights delta pixels from two sequential frames. Maybe something similar could be done here? In just some kind of "debug" mode I guess.
Huge plus for this!
Please add this as an update! We need to know what is triggering our cameras.
+1 (Camera - RLC-822A) having this feature would be amazing for the functionality!
@greg-rouble_520911357984897 I believe this is coming soon to some cameras as it is now being used in some marketing materials
Definitely will be useful to have this - setting up the motion detection would be much easier when you can see what's triggering it.
I've been using various reolink cameras and NVRs over the years and this would help so much when setting up outdoor cameras and adjusting sensitivity.Does anyone know if this is in any feature roadmap?
