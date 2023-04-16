Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Having an issue with only 3 cameras out of 4 cameras showing up on my computer screen. All 4 use to show now one is blank. All 4 cameras show up on my phone and all 4 cameras show up on my monitor that is connected to my Reolink console. This has happened before and finally just came back on its own in the past. How do I get it back on and what is causing this?
@vicsin42_101676883706035 Do you get connection failed from the Windows client? Did you try to delete it and re-create it? Did you check that all the units have the latest firmware together with the clients? Do you have an NVR? Can you describe how the cams are connected and the models installed?
@joseph_1979 I have the same problem. On my phone app I can see all 4 cameras. On the desktop I can see any combination of 3, remaining windows are blank.All devices have latest firmware.
I am experiencing a similar issue... out of 13 cameras, only 12 show up, while 1 is a blank screen... after doing some firmware updates, I was able to get the 1 originally not showing to show up, but now a different one (that was working fine before) is showing as a blank screen...
Same -- one of 2 cameras. All updated. All deleted, readded, app deleted, reinstalled. real pointless security cams if this is the norm. No reponse from Reolink is troubling
