Hi, y’allWe have a new 4K Wi-Fi Wired Camera E1 Outdoor Pro on free trial now! Apply Now via https://bit.ly/3V7GFydNote: A Wi-Fi 6 router is required in your home.Main Features:Next-Gen Wi-Fi 6 Technology - allows for crisper and clearer 4K resolution live viewing and playback.4K 8MP Ultra HDSmart Detection: Person/Vehicle/Pet DetectionPTZ:355°Pan & 50°Tilt & 3X Optical ZoomAuto Tracking FeatureValid till: April 28th, 2023Countries in Participation: All countries
Great to see Wifi 6 being implemented
Is this product available to buy, and can it be powered by a solar panel
@user_667520826966038_667520826966038 E1 OD Pro is DC powered. The picture is crystal clear and never had any false alert since installed.
Thanks for the information.
Nice post. I was checking constantly this blog and I am impressed! Extremely helpful information especially the last part I care for such info a lot.Thank you and good luck.
