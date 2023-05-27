Reolink Year in Review 2023
WiFi Doorbell not telling my iPhone when the bell is wrung. Why doesn’t this happen, have I set it up wrong?I have Waited a long time for this Doorbell to become available in the UK. I never saw anything about it only being a Camera and a Doorbell!not happy.
@kevinspires_470015863324826 I had similar issue on an android device, but realised the notifications was turned off after an update, now works great. unsure if Iphone has this option.Also in the app turn off push notifications then back on and try the test [censored]on.
@kevinspires_470015863324826 The doorbell will not call your smartphone but will send a push message notification and/or email. Follow this link on how to enable push notification https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/articles/360004189214-How-to-Enable-Push-Notifications-on-iOS-and-Android-Phones/
I don't get any notification on my iPhone if the doorbell is pressed. I have all the notifications turned on. This does seem to be a video camera and a doorbell separately. Not a joined up solution.
@reo_366300808405168 You may check if you have selected "Visitor" under the notification, detection, and recording settings. If you still cannot get any notification when someone pushed the doorbell, contact our suppor to take a further look.https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/new/
@reolink-lorenz Thank you, that did it!
