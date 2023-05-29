Reolink Year in Review 2023
Unveiling the New Standard in Clarity With #Reolink16MP Series
Reolink App v4.44 Released
Greetings,There is no documentation about how to backup the settings, so I would like help. When I go into the Windows client and click Settings > System > Maintenance, it brings up the following:If I click the first Browse [censored]on, a Select Folder to Upload dialog box appears. What do I do next?
It doesn't say where it gets uploaded to, which is confusing.I have an E1 Zoom.Thanks in advance,Shane.
@shane It seems that you are using on old Win client. The save configuration is no longer available on the newer Win clients.
@joseph_1979 I am running version 8.10.4. The website says that this is the most recent version. It was released on May 15, 2023.What version are you running?
Hello Reolink,what is about update for config backup ?I bought cams from you, good stuff, but i am wondering about not existing backup function.I updated firmware to latest. Nothing. Thats a joke ? In fact i need to make screenshots of every single adjustment i need to know.Please feedbackRegards Tom
used cam => RLC-810A, v3.1.0.2368_23062505no config backup possibility
