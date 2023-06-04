Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
Learn More
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Learn More
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Learn More
Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
Please download a browser that supports JavaScript, or enable it if it's disabled (i.e. NoScript).
Hey out there.About the doorbell. i wish it will make a video call on my phone when someone is using the doorbell.Can you pls. make that happen. it is not good it is only send a push message. My old video doorbell make a video call and it was great. but the rest of the doorbell was s**t.i have 11 cams from reolink and thats why i buy a doorbell from reolink. so it was the same system.but it annoys me that it doesn't make a videocall on my phone when someone is using the doorbell.
@brian-nielsen_442682315796643 We have requested the support team to inform dev team that a lot of customers are asking for the doorbell to do an outbound voip call to the smartphone with possible actions as is being done by other brands. Other than this we need the full profile T support with full duplex audio.
@joseph_1979 thx for the reply and the good job your are doing in reolink.i look forward to see voip on the doorbell. it will be really great
+1 to have the video call feature. The HikVision cameras has this in their app and it's great! You receive a video call, as you receive from WhatsApp / Facetime, etc. You can answer the video call, see and talk to the person at your door.
@gpborges_691254708244639 Thank you for the suggestion. We will add a distinguishable sound to visitor notifications when someone pushes the doorbell button and this new feature will be released within a month. Speaking of video call, our team is still seeking the best solution. Stay tuned for the updates.
@gpborges_691254708244639 This should be the way forward to close the gap with competitors.
+1 (+1000000 )Any ideas if/when this is coming? Wife is annoyed with this doorbell so will need to replace it if this isn't soon.
Welcome Back!
Hi there! Join the Commnunity to get all the latest news, tips and more!