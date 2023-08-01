Reolink Year in Review 2023
I have a Reolink camera to test out but it is missing a very valuable feature that both Ring Camera's & Wyze Camera's have and deters me from changing over....It's being able to create a routine in Alexa when the camera detects a person (not just motion but a person) to trigger other devices such as indoor/outdoor lights etc. I currently have a Wyze camera aimed down my 100 foot driveway & if it detects a person, it turns on all my smart outdoor landscape & security lighting instead of using multiple motion sensors with limited range & constant false triggers. The reolink are unable to do this and feel it would be a very welcoming feature.How you would setup an Alexa Camera routine if it was available on Reolink Camera's like it is on my Ring & Wyze Camera's:Routines>New routine>When this happens>Smart home>Your Reolink camera>Person-when camera detects a person
@ryan_35615385 Hello Ryan, thank you for the suggestion. Reolink is definitely planning to add such a smart feature to our cameras and systems to build a smart Reolink ecosystem. But it may take longer. If there is any news, we will let you know.
@reolink-lorenz I am debating on investing a lot into this brand of cameras and NVRs, and Alexa integration to trigger events is the only thing keeping me from buying at this point. I need cams that turn on smart lights, and I need them to be configurable with setting up a geolocation home & away trigger through Alexa. I do have some Reolink wifi cams and have used scenes. Another useful feature for now would be to hilight which scene is active when you click on it in the app - as of now, you can't tell that a scene is active or not. Thanks for your consideration!
