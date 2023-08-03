Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
How ColorX Technology Turn Night into Day
Reolink App v4.41 Released
Hi, i bough this chimz model (follow the link) and it work !Chime KERUI-M52https://a.aliexpress.com/_EQmExLfKerui, is the same brand written on the PCB of the original chime provided with the Dorbell Camera.Regards.
@sdeweb31_707475180433633 Good. I have seen comments written by customers who have added such a chime. Thanks.Reolink should manufacture additional chimes and make them available in their store.
@joseph_1979 Hi, From what I read in the Reolink support forum. Users have been waiting since December 2022 for additional doorbells to be sold separately ! The product presented in my previous message is available immediately.
HiAlthough not so pretty, I also found this type of chime can be paired and works with the Reolink Doorbell, ebay Item 124027726492 - sorry, it wouldn't allow me to post a link.Hope it helps!
How exactly did you get these to connect to the reolink video doorbell?I am looking at purchasing the same for the same purpose.
@bigdaddy_771512482971796 You can get the kerui-m52 from aliexpress or Amazon.Same pairing procedure.
