Hey, Reolinkers!Get ready to witness innovation in action. Here's what's coming:PoE Camera: ● RLC-843AThis is an IK10 vandal-proof dome camera, upgraded and optimized for RLC-842A. We improved the reflection problem of the camera housing based on your feedback, and added spotlights and two-way audio to it. WiFi Cameras: ● RLC-843WAAn upgraded WiFi wired version of the RLC-542WA. With higher resolution from 5MP to 8MP and spotlights and two-way talk features.● RLC-811WAThis is an upgraded version of the RLC-511WA, which looks basically the same as the RLC-511WA, but has been upgraded from 5 MP to 8 MP. It also adds a 5GHz WiFi priority connection strategy for a faster and more stable network connection.WiFi Kit:● RLK12-800WB4As I introduced in yesterday's trial post, it's a 12-channel WiFi 6 NVR system with four 4K Spotlight Cameras. This WiFi NVR adds wireless technology on the basis of ordinary NVR, so that the WiFi IPC can connect to the NVR wirelessly. It also adopts advanced WiFi 6 technology, which makes the connection more stable and wider connection range.Battery Cameras:Discover our new battery solar standalone cameras with multiple resolution options! So we offer you a choice to suit every security need.● Argus PT LiteA new addition to the Argus PT series. Perfect for those new to battery-powered security: rich features with a high quality-to-price ratio.● Argus Eco Pro & Argus Eco UltraThe two standalone cameras have been upgraded in terms of resolution, with the former increasing from 3MP to 5MP and the latter to 8MP. Newly added features include color night vision and improved water protection.● Go UltraThe ultimate evolution of the Go series - finally 4G meets 4K! This 8MP battery solar standalone camera offers sharper details than ever before.Which new product are you most excited about? Let us know your thoughts and questions about these new products!Explore the full roadmap and subscribe for updates: https://reolink.club/45G9K7Z
@reolink-lorenz It would have been nice if you would have added pan and tilt to the RLC-843A.
@reolink-lorenz I am looking forward to the Go Ultra. Hopefully, it will havea lrger solar panel and then the ability to heat the unit a little to stop the fogging of the lens in winter or damp conditions.
Hey LorenzIs there any news of a Turret version of the CX410 camera being released? I really like the look of the CX410 images I have seen but would prefer a turret style.
@misc37 Hi there. Thank you for your interest in our CX410. But in a short time, there is no turret version. If there's any update, we will let you know.You can also make a suggestion by submitting a request so that our product team can receive your feedback directly:https://support.reolink.com/hc/en-us/requests/newThanks!
@reolinkshayla or a 4K version of the CX410? I could really use one of those and get rid of cameras with infrared lights that spiders just LOVE!
Is there any effort being put into POE systems or is the whole direction wireless now??
No reply from Reolink so far as to the direction of products being developed and future of the POE systems....... Interesting ......
@bearhug Better to submit your request directly to support on https://support.reolink.com/requests/
@connect 4I will choose PoE Camera RLC-843A. I'm happy with the navigation lights and two-way audio on it.
Sadly, this roadmap is disheartening. It seems that Reolink is chasing marketing lingo instead of focusing on making good cameras. Wireless is terrible for reliability. 12mp is also terrible for security cameras. It sounds good on paper, but anyone who knows anything beyond the basics when it comes to cameras understands that a 4mp camera will blow away a 12mp camera on the same sensor. That's why the CX410 is the best camera Reolink makes. They put a larger sensor in this cam. This is the direction Reolink needs to go. We need more 4mp cameras on 1/1/8 sensors or 4k on 1/1.2 sensors. And we need 4mm and 6mm options. This is what you need for security footage under anything other than perfectly ideal conditions to be useful. On existing Reolink 4k cameras on 1/2/8 sensors with 2.8mm wide angle lenses, you can't "identify" a face unless the person is standing still in broad daylight 10' from the camera. These specs are the exact opposite and completely the wrong direction. And it is all really unfortunate that Reolink appears to be focusing on making the worst performing cameras that look the best on paper.
@user_750102319055027_750102319055027 Exactly, what does matter is sensor size. A 16 MP compact isn't ever going to be as good as a 12 MP Full Frame DSLR. The size of sensor that a camera has ultimately determines how much light it uses to create an image. Therefore, it stands to reason that a bigger sensor can gain more information than a smaller one and produce better images.So larger sensors can help capture better quality images, but they bring with them a number of other characteristics, some good and some bad. The first, and most obvious impact of a bigger camera sensor is that of size; not only will the sensor take up more room in the device, but it will also need a bigger lens to cast an image over it. The cost of producing bigger sensors also means that devices packing them also have a bigger price-tag. Bigger sensors can also be better for isolating a subject in focus while having the rest of the image blurred.
@joseph_1979 agreed Joseph! And I think there’s a large market segment that want larger sensors and are willing to pay the higher price. Hopefully the cx410 is Reolink testing the waters and there is more to come here. This camera is what drew me to Reolink. I’d never considered Reolink until I saw the cx410. If Reolink expands on this model (Poe, larger sensors), I think they can draw in a lot more enthusiasts like me who are looking for cameras that are at least comparable to entry level Hikvision and dahua cameras combined with the ease of use that Reolink offers. Right now, there really isn’t anything on the market that address both (good quality cameras with proper sensor sizes combined with great, user friendly software).
