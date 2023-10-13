Product Roadmap: What's Coming Next
I don't have one of these yet but is there a way to mount the E1 under an eve or better said, from a ceiling? It looks like you can only mount it to a wall.
2 minutes and 24 seconds into the installation video, it describes mounting on the ceiling.I would post a link here, but........
@user_736098558853348_736098558853348 Watch this https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HYzarfdSziIIts a good camera but if you shall be using it to track objects then be aware that sometimes it doesn't return to its configured guard position. I got this issue on Trackmix, E1 Zoom and E1 OD. This has been reported by a number of customers in the community and at reddit.
